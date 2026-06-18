Contour Asset Management LLC Invests $33.63 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398,602 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,626,000. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 0.8% of Contour Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,666,298 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $393,649,000 after buying an additional 2,682,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $143,749,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,402,897 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $371,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856,528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $409,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,243 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,451 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $88.00.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE:BAH opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

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