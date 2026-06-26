Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,201 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $165.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here