Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock worth $3,765,280,000 after buying an additional 400,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,533,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.45 and a 1 year high of $290.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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