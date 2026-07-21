Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 23,805 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 298,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 143,227 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 487,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 258,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ST stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

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