Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $526,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $865.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $950.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $977.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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