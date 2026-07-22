Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $603.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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