Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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