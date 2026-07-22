Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,998 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the bank's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,145.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,072 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,063 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Brean Capital lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $185.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Key Wintrust Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wintrust reported Q2 2026 net income of $233.7 million, or $3.30 per share, ahead of consensus estimates, with revenue also slightly above expectations.

Wintrust reported Q2 2026 net income of $233.7 million, or $3.30 per share, ahead of consensus estimates, with revenue also slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued earning-asset growth, deposit inflows, and stable credit trends, which support the company’s fundamental outlook.

Management highlighted continued earning-asset growth, deposit inflows, and stable credit trends, which support the company’s fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Brean Capital downgraded Wintrust Financial from buy to neutral and set a $170 price target, signaling less immediate upside enthusiasm from at least one analyst.

Brean Capital downgraded Wintrust Financial from to and set a $170 price target, signaling less immediate upside enthusiasm from at least one analyst. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional activity has been mixed overall, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced positions, offering no clear directional signal for the stock.

Insider and institutional activity has been mixed overall, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced positions, offering no clear directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investors seem to be weighing the fact that net interest margin slipped to 3.50% from 3.54% in the prior quarter, suggesting pressure on profitability despite the strong top-line and EPS beat.

Investors seem to be weighing the fact that net interest margin slipped to 3.50% from 3.54% in the prior quarter, suggesting pressure on profitability despite the strong top-line and EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: The sell-off may also reflect profit-taking after a strong earnings report, as the market appears disappointed that growth did not come with improving margins.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 2.9%

WTFC stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $119.61 and a twelve month high of $167.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.72%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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