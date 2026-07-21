Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $744.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $825.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.66. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $540.00 and a one year high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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