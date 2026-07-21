Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Jabil by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 191,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $306.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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