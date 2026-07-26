Conversant Capital LLC Invests $8.63 Million in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,627,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 1.2% of Conversant Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,294,136. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.8%

H stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -534.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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