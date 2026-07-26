Conversant Capital LLC Takes $25.97 Million Position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 857,715 shares of the healthcare company's stock, valued at approximately $25,972,000. Smartstop Self Storage REIT accounts for about 3.6% of Conversant Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.44.

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Smartstop Self Storage REIT Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is 1,053.33%.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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