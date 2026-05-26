Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,536 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $316.47 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $183.00 and a twelve month high of $316.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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