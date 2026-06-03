Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 3,603 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $301.32 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $302.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $260.31 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $807.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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