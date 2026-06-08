Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 105,689 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,648 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,041,000 after buying an additional 110,825 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,126,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,776,000 after buying an additional 247,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,902,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,133,000 after buying an additional 1,022,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 16.82%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 470,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $6,193,403.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,522,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,045,503.86. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 41,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $544,421.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,796.75. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,740,155 shares of company stock worth $23,468,600. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.57.

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About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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