Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 42,446 Knowles Corporation $KN

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,446 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Knowles by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Knowles by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,562,908.60. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $111,986.93. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,357.79. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 173,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,156 in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KN. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Knowles Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

See Also

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