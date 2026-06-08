Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,737 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $178.10 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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