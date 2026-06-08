Free Trial
→ The 'hidden' half of the SpaceX IPO (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,737 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
T-Mobile US logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. disclosed a new position in T-Mobile US, buying 6,737 shares valued at about $1.37 million in the fourth quarter. Several other institutional investors also slightly increased their holdings.
  • T-Mobile reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.27 versus the $2.01 consensus and revenue of $23.11 billion, up 10.6% year over year. Analysts currently expect the company to earn 10.65 EPS for the full fiscal year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, payable June 11, for an annualized yield of 2.3%. Recent business updates also highlighted AI network optimization, a new India technology center, and a sponsorship deal tied to America250.
  • Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $178.10 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in T-Mobile US Right Now?

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
The "hidden" half of the SpaceX IPO
The "hidden" half of the SpaceX IPO
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines