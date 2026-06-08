Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,718 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Five Below

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.67. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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