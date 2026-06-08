Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $145.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.84. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 31.90%.The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,426 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $470,162.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,710.55. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $5,751,174.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,538,225.02. This trade represents a 18.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,649,796. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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