Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,898 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,766. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $103.16 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.78%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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