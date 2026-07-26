Go Pro
→ America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps (From Decentralized Masters) (Ad)tc pixel

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 3,245,013 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Kyndryl logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC sharply increased its Kyndryl stake in the first quarter, buying 3.25 million additional shares and lifting its holdings by 498.5% to 3.90 million shares valued at about $51.1 million.
  • Kyndryl’s latest quarterly results were mixed: it posted $0.18 EPS, below expectations, while revenue of $3.77 billion slightly topped estimates, though revenue was down 0.8% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with several analysts downgrading the stock and MarketBeat showing an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kyndryl.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD - Free Report) by 498.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895,949 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,245,013 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Kyndryl worth $51,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 3,220.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 4,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company's stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Kyndryl from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kyndryl from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl NYSE: KD is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl's core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kyndryl Right Now?

Before you consider Kyndryl, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kyndryl wasn't on the list.

While Kyndryl currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines