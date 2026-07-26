Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BKV Corporation $BKV

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,230 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 416,281 shares during the period. BKV comprises about 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of BKV worth $59,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BKV by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 160,171 shares during the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of BKV by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BKV by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares in the last quarter.

BKV Trading Down 1.7%

BKV opened at $25.56 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03.

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). BKV had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $432.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BKV

In related news, insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,126,698.27. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BKV in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BKV from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on BKV from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BKV from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BKV from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.88.

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About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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