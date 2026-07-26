Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $46.78 Million Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,237 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 555,153 shares during the period. Revolve Group makes up 1.6% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Revolve Group worth $46,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 830.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 901,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 89.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,031,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 486,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $342.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,610,194.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 119,241 shares of company stock worth $3,141,400 in the last ninety days. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revolve Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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