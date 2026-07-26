Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG - Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 297,503 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company's stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE SMG opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 79.61% and a net margin of 3.27%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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