Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $18.59 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,590,000.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $102.09 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Evercore started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here