Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $18.88 Million in SLB Limited $SLB

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 367,460 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $18,884,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in SLB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of SLB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 53,030 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,920 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 761,324 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLB by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLB news, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. SLB's dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SLB from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SLB from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

SLB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

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