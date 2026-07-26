Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $19.89 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866,033 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.76% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,067,637 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,248 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,398,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,363 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,307 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company's stock.

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Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Star Bulk Carriers's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Star Bulk Carriers

Here are the key news stories impacting Star Bulk Carriers this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Insider Activity at Star Bulk Carriers

In related news, Director Nikolaos Karellis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nikolaos Reskos sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 362,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,459.75. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,792 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company's vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

Further Reading

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