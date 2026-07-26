Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $36.49 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 586,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $36,486,000. Ultra Clean accounts for about 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,851.36. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,410,584.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,537,023.70. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $144.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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