Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,193 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $18,313,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Dave as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dave during the second quarter worth $324,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dave by 2,379.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dave during the second quarter worth $18,710,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAVE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Dave from $345.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dave from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore initiated coverage on Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave

Dave Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Dave stock opened at $402.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.10. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.21 and a 1 year high of $458.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 3.82.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Dave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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