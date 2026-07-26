Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,600 Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 152.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Further Reading

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