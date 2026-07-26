Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,975,181 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass accounts for about 2.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 4.57% of O-I Glass worth $73,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 36,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 2,774 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo bought 3,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $845,907.02. The trade was a 3.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.57.

View Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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