Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,291,235 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.32% of EVE worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVE by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in EVE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EVE from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

NYSE EVEX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. Eve Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $792.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EVE Profile

Eve Holding, Inc NYSE: EVEX is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

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