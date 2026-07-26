Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 353,161 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,567,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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