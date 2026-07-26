Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,143,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,874,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Rush Street Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,037,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock worth $175,843,000 after buying an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 378,002 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.11.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.3%

RSI opened at $31.41 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Rush Street Interactive's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $1,859,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,335.04. This represents a 23.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,052,328 shares of company stock worth $78,623,173. 52.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report).

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