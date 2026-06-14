Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355,556 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 174,963 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Copart worth $131,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,677,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,330 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 471,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Copart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 413,083 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company's stock.

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Copart Price Performance

CPRT stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.Copart's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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