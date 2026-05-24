Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Expires Tomorrow! Get MarketBeat All Access
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Don't Miss Out
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Copart logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its Copart stake by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 116,373 shares and leaving it with 32,398 shares worth about $1.27 million.
  • Copart beat fiscal Q3 expectations, posting earnings of $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion, both ahead of analyst forecasts. Revenue rose 2.1% year over year, and the company maintained strong profitability with a 33.48% net margin.
  • Despite the earnings beat, sentiment remains mixed: analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a consensus price target of $44.50, while Barclays still rates the stock Underweight and several other firms have lowered targets.
  • Interested in Copart? Here are five stocks we like better.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,398 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 116,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Copart were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 125.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Copart's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Copart

Here are the key news stories impacting Copart this week:

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Copart Right Now?

Before you consider Copart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Copart wasn't on the list.

While Copart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026

Recent Videos

Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines