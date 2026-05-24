Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,398 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 116,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Copart were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 125.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Copart Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Copart's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Copart

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About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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