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Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Copart logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its Copart stake by 14% in the first quarter, buying 41,060 more shares and bringing its total holding to 333,624 shares worth about $11.1 million.
  • Copart reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting earnings of $0.43 per share versus the $0.41 estimate and revenue of $1.24 billion versus the expected $1.19 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50, while CEO Jeffrey Liaw recently sold 26,213 shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,624 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Copart were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 798,087 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Copart by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 199,794 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 90,339 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 249,396 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 193.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 944,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. This represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $30.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 33.48%.Copart's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Copart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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