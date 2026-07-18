Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 14,471 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,496 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 1.3%

INTU opened at $291.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.56. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

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About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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