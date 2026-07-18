Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 50,717 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,831 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.53% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $62,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 370,707 shares of the company's stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 41,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,676 shares of the company's stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $2,741,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Peter Francis Minan bought 492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $184,558.22. This trade represents a 20.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.50.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE USPH opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. U.S. Physical Therapy's payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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