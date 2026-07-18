Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 301,751 shares of the company's stock worth $230,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,036.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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