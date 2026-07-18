Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,682 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 185,480 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bentley Systems worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 174.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 763 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 80.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company's stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 2.3%

Bentley Systems stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 18.12%.The business had revenue of $424.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Bentley Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSY. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Bentley Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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