Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,892 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 57,162 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of KBR worth $50,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in KBR by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 186,330 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 108,830 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $3,850,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 922,460 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,473 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,455,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CFO Shad E. Evans acquired 8,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Down 2.9%

KBR opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $52.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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