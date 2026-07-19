Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 857.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $313.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $339.57 and its 200 day moving average is $268.94. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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