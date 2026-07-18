Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $119.58 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,975 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up 2.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of The Ensign Group worth $119,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.79 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $320,931 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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