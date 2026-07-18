Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $38.37 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 39,692 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Materion worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 182.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company's stock.

Materion Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $241.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.59. Materion Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $298.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Materion's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Materion

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

See Also

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