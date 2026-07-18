Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $52.96 Million Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,618 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 491,653 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Excelerate Energy worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,607,182 shares of the company's stock worth $101,181,000 after purchasing an additional 719,148 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 328.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 347,521 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,394 shares of the company's stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 239,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,150 shares of the company's stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 237,056 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.3%

EE opened at $38.97 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company's 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $433.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business's revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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