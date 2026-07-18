Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $57.33 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. AZZ accounts for 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of AZZ worth $57,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in AZZ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AZZ by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AZZ Stock Down 2.7%

AZZ stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.58 million. AZZ had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from AZZ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AZZ's payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AZZ from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AZZ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AZZ from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

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