Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $59.56 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,753 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,642 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Terreno Realty worth $59,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TRNO opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 86.44%.The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

See Also

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