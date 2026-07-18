Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $68.99 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,135 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Perdoceo Education worth $68,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $323,825.32. Following the sale, the director owned 48,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,416.82. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $401,795.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $778,521.24. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $38.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

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Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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