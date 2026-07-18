Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $82.11 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,483 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Valmont Industries worth $82,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 39,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $541.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $532.89 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.21 and a 12 month high of $585.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.57 and a 200-day moving average of $475.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. Valmont Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.10%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

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